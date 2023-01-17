Philadelphia

Center City Street Outside Federal Prison Blocked for Investigation

By Dan Stamm

Investigators blocked the street in front of the federal prison in Center City Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The incident began shortly before 10 a.m. outside the Federal Detention Center at 700 Arch Street.

Investigators -- including U.S. Marshals -- blocked off Arch Street as they searched clues. Drivers, bikers and pedestrians should be prepared to avoid the area.

Federal agencies didn't immediately reveal the reason for the closure.

Some clothing and what appeared to be scissors and knives could be seen on the ground next to a cone outside the building. They also appeared to be focused on a minivan parked along the curb.

This story is developing and will be updated.

