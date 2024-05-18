Pennsylvania

One juvenile dead, another injured after shooting in Delaware County, police say

Police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Lafayette Ave. after receiving a report of a shooting

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway into a shooting that left one juvenile dead and another injured in Delaware County Friday afternoon, police said.

According to police, around 4:20 p.m. the Collingdale Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Lafayette Ave. for a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said officers found two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and the other was shot in the foot, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital.

The juvenile who suffered from the gunshot to the torso had died at the hospital shortly after arriving, police said.

At this time, police said they are not releasing the names of either victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Collingdale Police Department Sergeant Patrick Crozier at 610-586-0502 or Delaware County Criminal Investigative Division Detective Michael Jay at 610-891-4161.

