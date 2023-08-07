The mother of Taheim Weeks-Cook is in mourning after her son was shot by the FBI on Friday.

The 22-year-old was wanted in connection to at least one of the recent robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the Philadelphia area.

According to the FBI, agents were serving arrest and search warrants along the 1700 block of West Venango Street in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood when Cook was shot multiple times by an agent.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“I just told my son that I loved him. And I would do everything to try to get some answers and justice for what happened to my son," Stacey Weeks, Cook's mother, told NBC10.

A week ago, the FBI sent out an alert with pictures and surveillance video of at least three suspects who were wanted for a rash of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores that started in late July.

"The death of Tahiem Weeks-Cook is a devastating tragedy that could have been avoided. The killing of Tahiem requires an independent investigation that encompasses the use of force protocol and de-escalation training utilized by the FBI generally, and specifically, the background of the agent(s) directly involved in this shooting. I intend to uncover the facts and secure justice for his family," a lawyer for the family said in a statement.