Laying a hero to rest: Funeral services to be held for NJ trooper who died in training

New Jersey State Police Trooper Marcellus E. Bethea, who died during training exercises on May 5, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be a mass of Christian burial for Bethea held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Bordentown, NJ.

After that mass, Bethea will be buried at Holy Assumption Cemetery in Roebling, NJ.

The funeral services for New Jersey State Police Trooper Marcellus E. Bethea are expected to begin at 10 a.m. The event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Bethea served with the New Jersey State Police for over eight years and was a member of the 156th State Police Class.

He died during training at the New Jersey State Police headquarters in Ewing, Mercer County. He was training for the police force's elite TEAMS Unit, officials said.

However, officials have not yet detailed just how Bethea died.

An investigation into Trooper Bethea’s death was underway, officials have said.

In lieu of flowers, the Bethea family has asked that donations be made at https://troopersunited.org/product/family-of-trooper-bethea-donation/

Also, those who want to remember Bethea can visit his Book of Memories Page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com to upload a picture, light a candle, make a donation or offer condolences to the family.