FBI agent shoots person while serving arrest, search warrants in North Philly

An FBI agent shot a person while serving arrest and search warrants in North Philadelphia Friday.

The shooting took place midday along the 1700 block of West Venango Street in the Tioga section of the city, according to an FBI spokesperson.

"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting," FBI Philadelphia spokesperson Carrie Adamowski told NBC10. The shooting took place "as agents sought to serve arrest and search warrants on a subject at a nearby residence."

Léelo en español aquí.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the FBI said.

A large law enforcement presence, including some in tactical gear, could be seen outside behind a taped off street.

The FBI didn't immediately identify the agent involved in the shooting or reveal details of what led to the gunfire.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," Adamowski said. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

This story is developing and will be updated.