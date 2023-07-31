Three men are wanted by the FBI for a string of robberies at 7-11 stores in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

During most of the incidents, one suspect would guard the door while the other two would confront a store employee, threaten them with a gun, and demand money according to FBI officials.

During some of the robberies, the suspects went behind the counter and attacked the employee, officials said.

There were five incidents in the last 10 days:

July 22 - 7-11 on Dutton Mill Road in Aston Township, Delaware County

July 22 - 7-11 on West Eagle Road in Haverford Township, Delaware County

July 27 - 7-11 on Chester Pike in Sharon Hill, Delaware County

July 30 - 7-11 on Horsham Road in Montgomery Township, Montgomery County

July 30 - 7-11 on Street Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County

All of the robberies took place between midnight at 2 a.m.

According to officials, the suspects have taken money and other items during the robberies.

The suspects could be seen wearing masks, sunglasses and gloves in each robbery.

If you have any information on the robberies or the suspects involved, you're urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or go to tips.fbi.gov. A reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests.