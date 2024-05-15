Child hurt, 4 displaced, after fire damages Philly funeral home

A child was injured during a fire at a North Philadelphia funeral home overnight.

The fire started at the Pennick Funeral Home along the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Responding firefighters spotted flames on the third floor of the 3-story building as well as on the roof.

The firefighters battled the flames for about a half hour before the fire was brought under control around 2 a.m. A child received medical treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Four people were also displaced from the home.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.