Caught on Cam: Thief smashes front of Manayunk store, takes high-end purses

A bearded man in a Calvin Klein cap could be seen smashing his way into a Main Street Manayunk boutique and taking some high-end purses last weekend.

Léelo en español aquí.

Video shows man with hammer smashing front window of Manayunk store

Philadelphia police released video Wednesday that shows the man pulling out a hammer and thrusting it several times at the front display of an unnamed store then taking almost $5,000 worth of goods early on Friday, May 10, 2024.

"At 2:15AM he took a hammer from a bag and began to smash the store front window," police wrote in a blog post. "The offender took high end purses valued at $4900 and fled south on Main St."

Prior to wielding the hammer, the man in the video can be seen looking at the store display. He then is seen taking out the hammer as he looks around toward the street and sidewalk. After the initial hammer hits, he then is seen reaching into the broken glass to take out a purse before taking a few more hits as a car drives by and taking another bag.

Police ask for public's help to track down caught-on-camera thief

Police said the suspect appeared to be in his 40s with a salt and pepper full beard. He wore dark-colored gloves, a Calvin Klein baseball cap with "CK" on the back, dark gray or block New Balance jacket with writing on the sleeve, light gray sweatpants and light blue Saucony sneakers during the attack.

Police warned to public not to approach the man should they spot him, but to call 911 instead.

Tips can be summitted by phone or text at 215-686-8477 or online.