Man Beaten to Death With Garbage Lid Outside Pat's Steaks

A fight at Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia led to a man being beaten to death with a metal garbage lid Thursday morning.

Two groups of men – about 10 and five, respectively – were at the cheesesteak shop at 237 E. Passyunk Ave. in the predawn hours when some sort of argument broke out and they started fighting, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

At some point, one of the men grabbed a trash can lid and started using it to beat another man, 28 years old, in the head and face, Small said, adding that some of the other men kicked and punched him when he was down.

Police got the call about the fight around 1:56 a.m. and when they arrived around 10 minutes later, they found the victim dead, Small said. Two other people who were with him were taken by paramedics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where they were in stable condition after also suffering trauma to the face, Small added.

Police said the men were wearing soccer jerseys and some may be from out of town. They believe then deceased may be from New York.

The larger group appeared to be waring yellow jerseys, the colors of Mexican side Club America, which earlier played the Union at the Union's home stadium in Chester, Small said.

Detectives were looking over surveillance video, and witnesses said they saw some men packing into a mid-size, light-colored SUV before taking off northbound on Passyunk Avenue.

The cheesesteak shop, a popular local and tourist hangout, is the same location where a fight between a Philadelphia Eagles fan and a New York Giants fan led to a deadly shooting in July.