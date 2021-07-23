Man Charged With Murder in Fight Between Eagles, Giants Fans

A Berks County man has been charged with killing a 23-year-old during a fight at Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

Reading resident Paul Burkert, 36, is charged with murder, firearms violations, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and conspiracy, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Friday.

Witnesses told Philadelphia police that an Eagles fan and a New York Giants fan began fighting just before 1 a.m. Thursday outside the cheesesteak shop at 9th and Wharton streets (right off Passyunk Avenue), Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. There were six or seven people waiting in line for food at the time.

Burkert shot the 23-year-old at least once on the sidewalk area, near where people can sit at picnic tables, before hopping into a van driven by a woman and fleeing, Small said.

“All I heard was ‘pop,’ and all I saw was everybody running," one witness told NBC10.

Burkert left the victim bleeding on the ground, police said. Officers rushed the man to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police later got a call that Burkert was turning himself in near Independence Hall in Old City.

Police did not immediately provide an update on the woman allegedly driving the getaway van.

Pat's is known for its cheesesteaks at all hours of the day and night, sitting across the street from rival Geno's Steaks. Both are huge draws for locals and tourists alike.