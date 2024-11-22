Man arrested after nearly beating another man to death with a brick in Montco

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly beat another man with a brick in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, earlier this month.

Joshua Ronan of Lansdale was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt at Murder and other related charges in connection to the assault on Mark Christopher Miller on Nov. 5, 2024, in Hatfield.

Officials said Ronan was taken into custody without incident after law enforcement found him at a friend's apartment located in Lansdale.

According to officials, the incident happened around 11 p.m. at a residence on Cabin Road in Hatfield. At the time, officers from the Hatfield Police Department had been called to the home for a possible overdose.

When they arrived, officials said Miller was found unresponsive in the driveway with blunt force trauma and bleeding to his head. Officers gave Miller Narcan for the possible overdose, and he was transported to the hospital.

After a joint investigation by the Hatfield Police Department and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, it was found that Miller and Ronan were visiting friends at the residence that night.

At one point in the night, officials said Miller and Ronan got into an altercation in the home's driveway. When the residents of the home went outside to check on them, they found Ronan -- with blood on his shirt -- standing over an unresponsive Miller, who was bleeding from his face and head.

Officials said Ronan was driven to his house by one of the residents after the altercation and during the search of the vehicle, detectives found a red brick wrapped in a balaclava mask on the floor of the car where Ronan had been sitting.

The brick matches the injuries sustained by Miller, officials said.

Officials said Ronan was arraigned on Nov. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Jodi Griffis who set bail at $500,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.