Montco man made, sold ghost guns out of ‘clandestine' firearms lab, police say

Law enforcement officials have attested 24-year-old Tahmeir Wilson, of Upper Pottsgrove, after, they claim, they recovered ghost guns and found evidence of a gun making laboratory at his home

By Hayden Mitman

A sampling of some of the gun parts and weapons that police claim they pulled from the Upper Pottsgrove home of Tahmeir Wilson.
Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Officials in Montgomery county have arrested a 24-year-old man after, they claim, officers discovered ghost guns -- homemade, untraceable weapons -- and a firearm production laboratory in his Upper Pottsgrove home.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Tahmeir Wilson, 24, of Upper Pottsgrove, on gun trafficking charges related to manufacturing and trafficking ghost guns.

“This defendant created and distributed firearms,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele in a statement on Wilson's arrest. “Since privately made firearms have no serial numbers, this makes them virtually untraceable and poses a serious danger to the safety of our community.”

According to police, an investigation into Wilson began in December of 2023, when officials with Montgomery County Adult Probation and Parole uncovered evidence that Wilson was in possession of tools used in the manufacturing of privately made firearms.

According to court documents, officers then executed a search warrant at Wilson's home in December of last year and, at that time were directed to Wilson's bedroom to find his door locked with an electric keypad on the door instead of a traditional doorknob.

When officers knocked on the bedroom door, Wilson stepped into the hallway while muttering, "I'm completely cooked, it's over," court documents claim.

In a search of this room, court documents claim officers uncovered a "highly sophisticated, clandestine firearms laboratory."

In a search of the room, law enforcement officials say police officers recovered two fully completed ghost guns along with tools needed to privately produce ghost guns -- including special parts, molds and loaded magazines -- as well as allegedly finding evidence that suggested the handmade firearms were being sold online.

Wilson has been charged with illegal firearms sales, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal use of a communications facility, and other firearms offenses.

An attorney listed as a representative for Wilson in court documents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wilson was arrested on Nov. 14, 2024 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 26, 2024, officials said.

