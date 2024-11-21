Suspect wanted after nearly beating man to death with brick in Montco: Officials

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly beat another man with a brick in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, earlier this month.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Hatfield Police Chief William Tierney announced Thursday, Nov. 21, that arrest warrants have been issued on charges of Criminal Attempt­­-Murder of the First Degree, Aggravated Assault-Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, and other related charges for Joshua Ronan, 30, of Lansdale.

Officials said Ronan has been charged in connection to the Nov. 5, 2024, attempted murder of Mark Miller.

According to officials, the incident happened around 11:11 p.m. at a residence on Cabin Road in Hatfield. At the time, officers from the Hatfield Police Department had been called to the home for a possible overdose.

When they arrived, officials said Miller was found unresponsive in the driveway with blunt force trauma and bleeding to his head. Officers gave Miller Narcan for the possible overdose, and he was transported to the hospital.

After a joint investigation by the Hatfield Police Department and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, it was found that Miller and Ronan were visiting friends at the residence that night.

At one point in the night, officials said Miller and Ronan got into an altercation in the home's driveway. When the residents of the home went outside to check on them, they found Ronan -- with blood on his shirt -- standing over an unresponsive Miller, who was bleeding from his face and head.

Officials said Ronan was driven to his house by one of the residents after the altercation and during the search of the vehicle, detectives found a red brick wrapped in a balaclava mask on the floor of the car where Ronan had been sitting.

The brick matches the injuries sustained by Miller, officials said.

According to officials, Ronan is described as a 6-foot-tall man with blond hair and weighs about 185 pounds.

The District Attorney’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information on Ronan that leads to his arrest. If you see him, do not approach him; call 9-1-1.

If anyone has tips as to Ronan's whereabouts, call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553 or Hatfield Police at 215-855-0903.