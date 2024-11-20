Montco officials warn of phone scam from faux sheriff's office

Scammers are targeting Montgomery County residents with claims of phoney arrest warrants and demands for payment, officials said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2024, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Montgomery County Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny said they have been receiving reports from the community that residents are reciving calls from people claiming to represent the sheriff's office and threatening targets with arrest warrants if they don't get payment.

It's all a scam, county officials said.

“Residents of Montgomery County should be aware that arrest warrants are never dealt with in this way,” said Steele, in a statement. “If a warrant is issued due to a failure to appear in court, no money is required to clear it. These matters must be addressed in a courtroom before a Judge of the Court of Common Pleas. Anyone who has received one of these fraudulent calls should immediately report it to Montgomery County Detectives.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to law enforcement officials, scam calls typically proceed as follows: a scammer tells the target that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. But, officials said, the scammer offers to resolve the issue if the target provides some form of payment.

Officials said the calls often come from fake phone numbers that make it seem the call is coming from somewhere in the county and the scammer will identify themselves as a sergeant in the sheriff's office.

Also, officials said, the scammer will typically address the target by name and mention their home address or other information in an effort to seem legitimate.

Then, officials claim, the scammer "instructs the resident to deposit cash at a local Bitcoin ATM for the bond" but claims that the judge issued a gag order on the case, in an effort to keep the target from talking to actual county officials about the scam.

The scammer will then stay on the phone and navigate then entire payment process with the target, even staying on the phone as an individual goes to a bank to withdraw funds to deposit into an ATM, officials said.

“Our personnel do not operate in this manner,” said Kilkenny in a statement. “Sheriff personnel will never call a resident to demand money to satisfy a warrant or demand money for any reason.”

Police official said that if you receive a similar scam call or message and are worried that it may be legitimate, call the main Montgomery County Courthouse phone number of 610-278-3000 and ask for the Sheriff’s Department.

By calling the courthouse's main number and being transferred to the Sheriff’s Department, officials said, residents will avoid any issue of spoofed numbers.

Anyone who fears they have been a victim of one of these calls and turned over money to a fraudster is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610- 278-3368.