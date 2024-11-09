Man charged with arson for wildfire in Jackson Township, NJ, near Six Flags

A man was arrested for arson in connection to the wildfire that burned near Six Flags Great Adventure this week, according to officials in New Jersey.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service released a joint statement explaining that 37-year-old Richard Shashaty, of Brick Township, is accused of igniting the fire while at the Central Jersey Rifle Range where he was shooting Dragons Breath 12 gauge shotgun rounds.

First responders with the Jackson Township Police and Fire departments were called to the area of the Rifle Range on Stump Tavern Road for a report of a wildfire on Nov. 6 around 12:15 p.m., officials said. This wildfire would grow to approximately 350 acres over the next several days.

A joint investigation by several agencies including the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, New Jersey Forest Fire Service and the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded that the fire started in the southwest corner of the Rifle Club.

"The fire was caused by magnesium shards of a Dragons Breath 12 gauge shotgun round igniting available combustibles on the berm of the shooting range. The firing of this type of incendiary or tracer ammunition is prohibited in the State of New Jersey," officials said in a statement.

Investigators discovered that Shashaty was the person responsible for the firing of this ammunition and starting the fire.

On Nov. 9, Shashaty surrendered to the Jackson Township Police Department at their headquarters in the presence of his attorney, officials said. He was then taken to the Ocean County Jail where he now waits for his detention hearing.

Shashaty has been charged with arson and violation of the regulatory provisions relating to firearms.

The Shotgun Fire in Jackson Township near Six Flags Great Adventure was just one of four different wildfires in the state of New Jersey this week.