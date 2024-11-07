Wildfire breaks in Marlton, NJ; residents evacuate nearby homes

White smoke could be seen rising into the dry air as a wildfire burned in Burlington County, New Jersey, Thursday.

The New Jersey forest Fire Service first reported the blaze in the area of Kettle Run Road and Sycamore Avenue in Marlton around 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2024.



The multi-acre blaze was burning uncontained as it threated around 50 structures in the Evesham Township area, the forest fire service said, while warning people to avoid the area.

Evesham Township police said that some nearby houses on the west side of Sycamore Avenue need to be evacuated.

"The Forest Fire Service has responded with fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews," the agency said in a social media post.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation and officials are expected to give an update.

This latest fire came as crews continue to battle a blaze in Jackson.

Since January, there have been at least 1,189 fires over 7,900 acres, Jeremy Webber, supervising NJ forest fire warden, said a Thursday morning news conference. Just this month, at least 102 fires have broken out statewide.

Webber said forest fire crews are busy and stretched to suppress the blazes.