Woman followed from work by unknown car, shot in the head, Philly police say

A 23-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after Philadelphia police say she was followed by an unknown vehicle and then shot in the head early Saturday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the woman had arrived at a hospital by a private vehicle around 3:15 a.m. on April 5, 2025, suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of her forehead.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began after the woman left her workplace in King of Prussia.

She reported being followed on Interstate 76 East by a black Nissan of an unknown model. Police said the vehicle description included heavily tinted windows and an inoperable left front headlight.

Police said that the woman reported the Nissan continued to follow her as she drove onto I-676 East and then exited onto city streets at 8th Street.

Near the 400 block of N. 5th St., while the Nissan was still behind her, its driver reportedly exited the car and fired multiple shots from a handgun at the woman's vehicle, striking her, according to police. The shooter then returned to the Nissan and fled in an unknown direction.

According to police, officers could not locate a crime scene in the area.

There is no description of the suspect available, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.