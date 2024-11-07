Multi-acre wildfire burns in Gloucester County, officials say

A new wildfire rages in New Jersey, this time in Gloucester County.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said crews are on the scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Carpenter Ave in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area.

Léelo en español aquí.

Officials said Forest Fire Service crews are "constructing fireline and plan on conducting a backfiring operation, strategically burning fuel in the fire's path to slow its advance and assist with containment efforts."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Forest Fire Service has responded with fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews.

According to officials, as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the multi-arce wildlife was zero percent contained. Carpenter Ave is currently affected, but it is unclear if the fire threatens any buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The dry conditions have been fueling more fires around the region. This wildfire is one of at least three wildfires currently burning across New Jersey.

One is in Jackson Township, Ocean County, and the other is in Burlington County.