Man critical after being shot multiple times while walking in Philly, police say

According to police, the shooting happened just 4 a.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025, along the 5000 block of Mulberry Street.

A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Responding officers found a man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said preliminary reports revealed that the man was walking with a woman when shots were fired from inside a dark-colored van. Investigators believe several people were inside the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle had fled the scene after the shooting, and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

