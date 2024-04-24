Pennsylvania

‘Birthday Bag Bandits' accused of stealing from multiple CVS stores in Pennsylvania

By Cherise Lynch

Police need your help identifying "Birthday Bag Bandits" accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from CVS stores in Montgomery and Bucks County.

Police said the first incident happened on April 3 around 8:30 p.m. at the CVS located on the 200 block of E. Butler Ave in Ambler.

Police said the two suspects used birthday bags from the store and loaded them up with approximately $1,200 worth of merchandise.

The suspects then exited the store and fled in a dark-colored four-door sedan, according to police.

The same day, police said both suspects then headed to another CVS located on the 1000 block of 2nd St. in Pike Richboro.

Again, police said the suspects used bags from the store to help them carry out approximately $4,000 worth of stolen items.

If anyone has information regarding the identities of the suspects, they are asked to contact the Ambler Borough Police Department at 215-643-6444.

