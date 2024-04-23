Protest held days after attack on Pennbrook Middle School student

A protest was held nearly a week after a student was attacked by another student with a Stanley cup at a Montgomery County middle school.

About a dozen students and parents gathered outside the North Penn School District Services Center at 401 East Hancock Street in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The demonstration was in response to an incident that occurred back on April 17 shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Pennbrook Middle School in North Wales, Pennsylvania.

Officials said a 7th grade student was attacked by another student who was armed with a Stanley cup. School security, staff and police responded to the incident and took the attacker into custody while the victim was hospitalized, officials said. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown.

During the monthly school board meeting on April 18, students described what they saw.

“The girl who got attacked didn’t see it because she was faced backwards and all of a sudden you just hear these terrible, loud bangs of the Stanley bouncing off her head,” one student said. “There was blood going everywhere. I was the table right behind. And all you see is blood everywhere.”

Parents who attended the meeting talked about how traumatized their children were by what they witnessed.

“As a parent, your worst fear comes to light when you get that call from your kid crying in school, ‘Mom, help me. I’m scared. There’s blood everywhere,’” Stephanie Palovack, a parent of a Pennbrook student, said.

Another parent said the attack caused her child to have nightmares as well as stomachaches.

Some parents who attended the meeting weren’t satisfied with how the situation was handled and demanded answers on whether or not school officials were warned prior to the attack.

“My questions are, my daughter went to counselors at 9 in the morning, twice, and told them this attack was coming today at lunch,” the father of a student said. “It was known.”

Another student claimed they had warned school officials about the attack.

“Wednesday, I went with two others and each of us filled out a whole paper full of what’s going to happen and why it’s going to happen,” the student said.

Alyssa Santiago also claimed her child was threatened by the same attacker prior to the incident on April 17.

“I called the school on two separate occasions,” Santiago said. “Tuesday and Wednesday to inform them of this child who was going to ‘curb stomp’ my daughter or make my daughter bite the curb. And I was assured that my daughter was safe.”

Officials have not released the identities of the attacker or the victim. North Penn School District Superintendent Dr. Todd Bauer said the district is working with police as the investigation continues.

“As an educator, as your superintendent and as a father, I am appalled by what happened,” Dr. Bauer said. “We are currently pursuing the details leading up to this incident and why it occurred.”

Bauer also said the victim was released from the hospital hours after the attack and that the families of both the attacker and the victim are asking for privacy.

North Penn Now reported the attacker was charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses. NBC10 has not confirmed this, however.

On April 20, Bauer sent a letter to the North Penn community in response to both the attack and the school board meeting.

“At last Thursday’s School Board meeting, many community members expressed their disappointment and anger regarding the incident and demanded answers and action steps to ensure that this type of event does not happen again in our schools,” he wrote. “Of course, this will take time, and the work necessary for comprehensive school safety is never finished.”

In the letter, Bauer reiterated that there were many details about the incident he was unable to share while acknowledging how frustrating that could be for parents and students demanding answers.

“What I can tell you is that we will be tireless in our demonstration to you that we, too, share your concern and are committed to substantial improvement today and in the long-term future,” Bauer wrote.

Bauer said the district will contract with a “third-party, unbiased investigator,” to examine the incident and offer both an analysis and recommendations. He also said the district is working to establish a date for a school safety forum that will include a “comprehensive look at the programs and measures that we currently have in place and to field questions and answers from the community and local experts.”

Bauer also said the district will develop student school safety committees at each building.

“These committees will meet monthly with building leaders to share concerns, questions, and recommendations to improve school safety and climate,” Bauer wrote. “The student’s voice is essential in a comprehensive plan.”

Bauer also said the district will work with the School Safety Coordinator for the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, request more visits from local police departments and implement more training and “trauma-informed professional development” for administrators, staff members and community members. Finally, listening sessions on school safety will be held throughout the school district over the next month to hear from staff and students, according to Bauer.