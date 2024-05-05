Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot multiple times inside a seafood restaurant along Broad Street in North Philadelphia on Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Crab Du Jour, located along the 800 block of N. Broad Street, at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday to find a man, believed to be in his 20s, after he had been shot multiple times.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace told NBC10 that the man was "scooped" by the responding officers and taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in "extremely critical" condition.

Surveillance video from the incident, along with information from investigation and witness statements, seems to show that the shooting started after two men where engaged in a "threatening" argument in the restaurant, Pace said.

At some point in the argument, Pace said, the victim of the incident reached for something when the suspected gunman produced a firearm and shot several times.

Police have made no arrests but, Pace said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.