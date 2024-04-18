Jury convicts Philly man who tried to abduct teen girl at Montco mall

A Montgomery County jury has found a man accused of trying to abduct a teen girl at a mall last year guilty on all counts.

Khalilh Evans, 44, of Philadelphia is now facing jail time for false imprisonment and harassment charges for the incident that happened back in July of last year.

The incident occurred at the Willow Grove Park Mall, located on 2500 Moreland Road in Montgomery County, Abington Township police said.

The victim - a 14-year-old girl - told police she was descending an escalator from the second level to the first level when she was met at the bottom by a man who identified himself as “Alex,” investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man, later identified as Evans, asked the girl to walk with him and extended his arm as if escorting her.

The girl told Evans she was underage and tried to step away from him, according to police. As she stepped away, Evans grabbed her arm, placed it in his arm and restrained her before leading her across the mall.

Police said the girl escaped Evans grasp, screamed and ran away. Several witnesses then stepped in and stopped him from approaching the girl, according to investigators. The attack was all caught on video.

Police added Evans appeared to be working with a second man. Both men left the mall immediately after the girl fled.

Another woman had also come forward and said she also had a run-in with the same two men.

According to police, Evans is now facing 27 to 33 months in jail. A sentencing date has not yet been set.