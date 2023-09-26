Large crowds of juveniles loot multiple stores in Center City, police say

Large crowds of juveniles looted multiple stores across Center City Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

Among the stores looted were the Footlocker and the Apple store near 15th and Chestnut and the Lululemon in Center City.

A police officer said over 100 juveniles looted the Lululemon.

Cellphone video shared with NBC10 shows a group running out of the Apple store after looting it.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A security guard at the Wendy's, Hakeem Russel, said that the store next to Wendy's along Chestnut was broken into and the guard was assaulted.

"A couple a kids decided they wanted to take full advantage of the unjust shooting that's happened," Russel said. "It's definitely been unrest around here since the verdict."

Multiple witnesses of the looting say crowds of what look to be 100-200 kids are walking around with masks on breaking into stores and stealing whatever they can.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.