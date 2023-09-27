Fine Wine & Good Spirits close all Philly-area stores after at least 18 robbed overnight

All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Philadelphia, including one in Cheltenham Plaza in Montgomery County are closed Wednesday after at least 18 stores were robbed Tuesday night.

Overnight large crowds robbed multiple stores and damaged property across Philadelphia. Police said they have made at least 20 arrests and many businesses were affected.

"Fortunately, no employees were hurt, although some were understandably shaken." Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Press Secretary Shawn Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly added the store is closed in the interest of the employee's safety and that the damage to the stores will be assessed. The stores will reopen when it's safe to do so and after the damage is repaired.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and we appreciate their patience and understanding," Kelly said.