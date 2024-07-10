Delaware

Delaware animal shelter forced to close after many dogs got sick from respiratory virus

The Humane Animal Partners shelter is closed at least until Monday

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

An animal shelter is shut down because of a viral outbreak. Even though they're closed to the public, they told NBC10 that they could use your help.

A severe respiratory virus is making its way through the Humane Animal Partners location in Wilmington, Delaware.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The veterinarians say they noticed dogs coughing and with runny noses.

The outbreak has forced the shelter to stop taking in dogs and adopting them out to new homes.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"It is something that does happen, not frequently, but it happens." Dr. Sara Jastrekbski said. "These diseases are sort of in the community everywhere so when they do happen, what we try to do is mitigate it as quickly as possible."

They say that the most important thing right now is making sure the dogs get and stay healthy.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Atlantic City 2 hours ago

2024 Atlantic City Airshow canceled after ‘major act' withdraws

Philadelphia 6 hours ago

‘I'm at war with the status quo': Philly mayor talks return to in-office work policy

HAP explained that the emergency treatment for infected dogs set them back more than $2,000 so far.

If you want to help HAP said the best way is to donate to the shelter.

Officials at HAP in Wilmington say they are hoping to be back open for business on Monday.

Meanwhile, the cat department is still open.

The Stanton and Rehoboth Beach HAP locations are still open and operating normally.

NBC10 is committed to helping Clear the Shelters across our area. You can find out more on how to adopt a new pet into your family by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us