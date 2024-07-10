Clear the Shelters Returns for 10th Year Campaign

NBC10 and Telemundo62 announced its annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign will return for its milestone tenth consecutive year from Aug. 10 to Sept.10. As part of the monthlong event, NBC10 and Telemundo62 is partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds participating shelters and rescues.

Since its inception in 2015, NBC10 and Telemundo62’s local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped more than 42,000 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than one million pets have been adopted and millions of dollars has been raised for participating shelters and rescues over nine Clear The Shelters campaigns.

“We are thrilled to celebrate a decade of community and compassion through our Clear the Shelters campaign,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10, Telemundo62 and NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Over the past 10 years, this initiative has helped countless animals find their fur-ever homes while also deepening our ties to local shelters and rescues in our community.”

The 2024 fundraising effort will again be led by Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner. Donations can be made Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Through the online platform, built by Fundraise Up, donors have the option to cover transaction fees so that 100 percent of the funds go directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the sixth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue website and app enable users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.

For more on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

