Eight individuals -- between 17 and 26 years old -- have been charged in connection with multiple carjackings and shootings across Philadelphia and Montgomery County, according to officials.

In a news release, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Acting Norristown Police Chief James Angelucci identified the suspects as Anthony Lamont Bell, 19; Micus Golson, 17; Drehcir Brown, 18; David Anthony Demko Jr., 23; Elija Collazo Jr., 23; Victor Bell Jr., 20; Xavier Fuentes, 20, all of Norristown; and Jhalil Allen, 26, of Philadelphia.

Léelo en español aquí.

All of the suspects have been charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, and related offenses, officials said.

Officials said the arrests follow an extensive investigation led by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and the Norristown Police Department in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Office of Attorney General Gun Violence Task Force , Pennsylvania State Police, Whitemarsh Township Police Department, Philadelphia Police Department, Plymouth Township Police Department and the Pottstown Borough Police Department.

According to officials, the crime spree started in Norristown in Jan. 2025. The men are accused of carjacking several vehicles and using them to carjack other victims over a span of a few weeks.

Officials said the men are also responsible for at least two shootings in Norristown, and the guns used in the comes are linked to nine separate gun violence incidents in the region.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Collazo. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.