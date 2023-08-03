Homicide suspect injured in crash facing murder charges for man gunned down in Overbrook

The woman injured in a crash in Overbrook Wednesday evening will be charged with murder after police identify her as the suspect in a homicide that occurred in the same neighborhood in July.

On July 21 at 9:29 a.m. police responded to the 6300 block of Vine Street where they found 35-year-old Michael Gillian suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

Gillian was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m. that same day, according to the police.

At the time of the shooting, police did not reveal a motive or any potential suspects.

Investigators later identified two people of interest in Gillian’s murder as Tiania Johnson, 27, and Tiania’s boyfriend, Jabreel Butler, 31.

Johnson had an active warrant for her arrest for the murder of Gillian and Butler had an active warrant for a prior offense, police said.

On Wednesday, August 2, Johnson and Butler were seen operating a Lincoln MKX with two children and a police pursuit began that ended with the Lincoln crashing at 57th and Oxford Street, police said.

Video obtained by NBC10 shows the car speeding down the street and slamming into a wall near Overbrook High School.

All occupants of the Lincoln suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Johnson was listed in critical condition, Butler was listed in stable condition and the two children, 16 and 1, were both listed in stable condition.

Johnson faces murder charges and related offenses and Butler faces charges of VUFA (possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony), fleeing and related offenses.

This is a developing story check back for updates.