A man died after being shot multiple times during a sunny morning in West Philadelphia.

The shooting took place along Vine Street, near 63rd Street, just before 9:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Officers rushed the man -- believed to be in his mid 30s -- to a nearby hospital where he died minutes later, police said.

Investigators didn't immediately reveal a motive for the shooting as they continued to search for the gunman.

Officers could be seen blocking the street as they searched for clues. Evidence could be seen marked off on the sidewalk.

Entering Friday, there were 236 homicides in Philadelphia, according to data gathered by Philadelphia Police. That's down 23% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.