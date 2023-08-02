A man, a woman who was wanted for a homicide and two children were injured after a car crashed into a wall near a Philadelphia high school in an incident that was captured on video, a law enforcement source confirmed with NBC10.

The crash occurred early Wednesday evening on 57th Street and Lancaster Avenue in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood. Video obtained by NBC10 shows the car speeding down the street and slamming into a wall near Overbrook High School.

A law enforcement source told NBC10 a male driver, female passenger and two children were inside the car at the time of the crash. All four people were injured. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

The source also confirmed with NBC10 the female passenger is a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Overbrook within the past month.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.