Gunman Shoots 3 Teens Near High School in Philly

Léelo en español aquí.

A gunman shot three teenagers near a Philadelphia high school Monday afternoon.

Two brothers, ages 15 and 16, as well as a 17-year-old boy were near Simon Gratz High School along the 1700 block of West Hunting Park Avenue shortly before 3 p.m., less than ten minutes after school had ended, when a gunman opened fire.

The two brothers were both shot while the 17-year-old suffered a graze wound.

The teens were taken to Temple University Hospital. One brother is in critical condition while the other is stable. The 17-year-old is also stable.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

Monday’s incident followed a violent weekend in the city in which at least six people were killed in separate shootings.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.