At Least 4 Killed in Shootings in Violent Night in Philadelphia

At least four people were killed in separate shootings as gun violence erupted in Philadelphia and at least one surrounding community Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 30s was shot along North 20th Street, near 72nd Avenue, in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood. Police said the man died a short time later at the hospital.

A man believed to be in his 20s was shot and killed sometime before 2 a.m. Sunday along Hill Creek Circle in the Hill Creek housing complex in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood.

Around 4 a.m., a person was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a store near North 22nd and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia, Philadelphia police said. The store windows were shattered by bullets.

Then, sometime around 6 a.m., a man was shot and killed near North 11th Street and Rising Sun Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Entering Sunday, there had been at least 180 homicides so far this year in Philadelphia. That's down 10% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record in Philadelphia.

Besides the deadly shootings, gun violence also struck at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia where at least three people were shot around 10 p.m. Saturday near the waterfront attractions like the Blue Cross RiverRink. The ages and conditions of those involved weren't known.

Philadelphia police have yet to reveal details on motives, suspects or identities for any of the shootings.

There was also a shooting overnight outside of 7-Elevan store on Garrett Road in neighboring Upper Darby, Delaware County, around 8 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. That person's condition wasn't known.

This story is developing. NBC10 hopes to gather more information during the day.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.