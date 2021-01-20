Girl, 9, Critically Wounded After Accidentally Shooting Self in Head

A 9-year-old girl was in critical condition after accidentally shooting herself in the head shortly before noon Wednesday in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

The girl suffered a gunshot to the right temple and was rushed to Temple University Hospital around 11 a.m., police said. She appeared to have been left alone in a home on the 2300 block of N. Bouvier Street.

Police and District Attorney Larry Krasner said several weapons were found inside.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.