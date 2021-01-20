North Philadelphia

Girl, 9, Critically Wounded After Accidentally Shooting Self in Head

Authorities said she appeared to have been left home alone

By NBC10 Staff

A 9-year-old girl was in critical condition after accidentally shooting herself in the head shortly before noon Wednesday in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

The girl suffered a gunshot to the right temple and was rushed to Temple University Hospital around 11 a.m., police said. She appeared to have been left alone in a home on the 2300 block of N. Bouvier Street.

Police and District Attorney Larry Krasner said several weapons were found inside.

No arrests were immediately reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

