Father of Girl, 9, Who Accidentally Shot Herself to Face Charges

The father of a 9-year-old girl who died after accidentally shooting herself inside a North Philadelphia home will face charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

NBC10 confirmed with a spokesperson for Larry Krasner that his office approved charges against the man. His arraignment will likely take place at some point on Thursday. They have not yet revealed his identity or the specific charges against him.

The man’s daughter was inside a home on the 2300 block of N. Bouvier Street Wednesday morning with two other children. Investigators said the girl accidentally shot herself in the right temple. She was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children around 11 a.m. and was pronounced dead around 1:50 p.m.

When police responded, it was another child who met them at the door and told officers the girl had been shot, Philadelphia Police Department Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said.

Krasner said several weapons were found inside the home and called the shooting "unacceptable."

“It is part of a bigger situation,” he said. “We’ve got too many guns. They are not secured safely in many situations, even when they’re out there, and we’ve had enough.”

Roz Pichardo of Operation Save Our City told NBC10 the girl’s death could’ve been prevented if the weapons inside had been locked. She handed out more than 200 gun locks to neighborhood residents on Thursday.

“There are kids right now who are not in school who are extremely curious,” she said. “I’m really urging parents, if you have a firearm, to secure it and make sure that this doesn’t have to happen to another parent and a parent doesn’t have to mourn the loss of their child.”

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.