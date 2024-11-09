A man experiencing homelessness was arrested and charged in connection to the sexual assault of a teen girl last weekend, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

34-year-old Derrick Henry was being treated at Temple University Hospital when he was arrested on Friday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m., police said.

Henry is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on the 800 block of Chestnut Street on Saturday, Nov. 2 just before 1:30 a.m., police explained.

Henry was charged with rape, sexual assault, endangering welfare and other related charges, according to officials.