A man experiencing homelessness was arrested and charged in connection to the sexual assault of a teen girl last weekend, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.
34-year-old Derrick Henry was being treated at Temple University Hospital when he was arrested on Friday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m., police said.
Henry is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on the 800 block of Chestnut Street on Saturday, Nov. 2 just before 1:30 a.m., police explained.
Henry was charged with rape, sexual assault, endangering welfare and other related charges, according to officials.
