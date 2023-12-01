New Jersey

Firefighters in New Jersey rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

By Cherise Lynch

Melanie McCullough/Cinnaminson Fire Department


It was a "purr-fect" rescue. Firefighters in Cinnaminson, New Jersey successfully saved a kitten stuck in a storm drain.

The Cinnaminson Fire Department was dispatched to the Camelot Apartments Thursday afternoon.

It took crews over an hour to rescue the kitten. Once she was free one of the nearby residents adopted the kitten and named her Stormi.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycritter corner
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us