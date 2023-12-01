Firefighters in New Jersey rescue kitten stuck in storm drain



It was a "purr-fect" rescue. Firefighters in Cinnaminson, New Jersey successfully saved a kitten stuck in a storm drain.

The Cinnaminson Fire Department was dispatched to the Camelot Apartments Thursday afternoon.

It took crews over an hour to rescue the kitten. Once she was free one of the nearby residents adopted the kitten and named her Stormi.

