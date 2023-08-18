Family of victim demands justice 6 months after deadly hit-and-run

A family continues to seek justice six months after their loved one was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia.

Woodsen Jones, 55, was riding his bike on 13th Street and Lehigh Avenue back on February 17 shortly before 6 a.m. Family members said he was bringing breakfast home to his wife.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows Jones riding his bike on the sidewalk and then crossing into the bike lane. One car then passes Jones and makes a right hand turn. A second car then appears to swerve in and out of the bike lane, striking Jones and then continuing down Lehigh Avenue towards Broad Street.

Surveillance photo of the possible hit-and-run vehicle.

Jones was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jones’ family members told NBC10 that someone alerted them that a damaged car matching the description of the hit-and-run vehicle, a white Chevrolet Impala, was later found parked a few blocks away from the crash along the 1800 block of Diamond Street on Feb. 21. Video from SkyForce10 showed the passenger side windshield with heavy damage while video from the ground showed damage to the passenger side headlight and door.

Photo of the damaged car from SkyForce10.

Photo of the damaged car from the ground.

Family members told NBC10 they called police who arrived at the scene and towed the car. Police later confirmed with NBC10 they recovered the car during their investigation though they have not yet confirmed whether or not it was the actual hit-and-run vehicle. On Friday, a little more than six months after Jones' death, police told NBC10 investigators are waiting for forensic testing on that same vehicle to confirm if it was the same car that struck and killed Jones.

Meanwhile, the hit-and-run driver has not been arrested, leaving Jones' family frustrated.

A photo of Woodsen Jones and his loved ones.

"We're still puzzled," Jones' widow, Robin Johnson, told NBC10. "We're waiting for answers. It's been six months. They've been presented with the car. They have the car as evidence. So I don't know why it's taking so long."

Johnson also had a message for the hit-and-run driver.

"Have a heart. Turn yourself in," she said. "Face the consequences. You know? We're living in agony right now."

Anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts or the hit-and-run crash should call Philadelphia Police.