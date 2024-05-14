A UPS truck overturned along the New Jersey Turnpike, slowing traffic during the Tuesday morning commute.

The tractor-trailer flipped onto its side just before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the turnpike just north of Interchange 4 (NJ Route 73) in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, according to 511NJ.

The truck appeared to have overturned between the ramp and the traffic lanes.

Traffic entering the Turnpike and on the turnpike slowed down due to the ramp and lanes being partially blocked.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Overturned tractor trailer on NJ Turnpike northbound past Rt-73 in Mt Laurel. The right lane is blocked on the Turnpike -- only one left lane getting by. The on-ramp is also partially blocked. Traffic is getting by on both roadway and ramp, but it's slowing down. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/FsYV5sjc84 — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) May 14, 2024

A source close to the investigation said a person was injured.

The crash continued to block lanes after more than two hours.

Drivers can use Interstate 295 or surface roads to avoid the crash entirely.

This story is developing and will be updated.