Truck flips over along NJ Turnpike, slows traffic

A UPS truck overturned just north of Interchange 4 on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel Tuesday, May 14, 2024

A UPS truck overturned along the New Jersey Turnpike, slowing traffic during the Tuesday morning commute.

The tractor-trailer flipped onto its side just before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the turnpike just north of Interchange 4 (NJ Route 73) in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, according to 511NJ.

The truck appeared to have overturned between the ramp and the traffic lanes.

Traffic entering the Turnpike and on the turnpike slowed down due to the ramp and lanes being partially blocked.

A source close to the investigation said a person was injured.

The crash continued to block lanes after more than two hours.

Drivers can use Interstate 295 or surface roads to avoid the crash entirely.

This story is developing and will be updated.

