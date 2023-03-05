Family of Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver Demands Justice

A family is demanding justice more than two weeks after their loved one was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia.

Woodsen Jones, 55, was riding his bike on 13th Street and Lehigh Avenue back on February 17 shortly before 6 a.m. Family members said he was bringing breakfast home to his wife.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows Jones riding his bike on the sidewalk and then crossing into the bike lane. One car then passes Jones and makes a right hand turn. A second car then appears to swerve in and out of the bike lane, striking Jones and then continuing down Lehigh Avenue towards Broad Street.

Jones was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Jones’ family members told NBC10 that someone alerted them that a damaged car matching the description of the hit-and-run vehicle, a white Chevrolet Impala, was later found parked a few blocks away from the crash along the 1800 block of Diamond Street on Feb. 21. Video from SkyForce10 showed the passenger side windshield with heavy damage while video from the ground showed damage to the passenger side headlight and door.

Family members told NBC10 they called police who arrived at the scene and towed the car. Police later confirmed with NBC10 they recovered a car during their investigation though they wouldn’t specify if it was the same vehicle that was found along 18th and Diamond streets.

Meanwhile, the hit-and-run driver has not been arrested.

Jones was buried on Friday. His family members met with NBC10 on Sunday at the same intersection where he was struck and killed last month. Jones’ widow, Robin Johnson, had a message for the driver.

“You shattered our world,” she said. “If you have a conscience, you would have turned yourself in. But I see that you don’t have a conscience.”

Anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts or the hit-and-run crash should call Philadelphia Police.