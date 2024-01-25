Investigators questioned a man and woman on Thursday as the search continues for a teen murder suspect who escaped from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Shane Pryor was brought to CHOP for an apparent hand injury just before noon Wednesday and then fled from the Emergency Room parking lot, Philadelphia police said. He was not in handcuffs or shackles when he escaped, according to investigators.

Léelo en español aquí

The 17-year-old -- who is charged as an adult in a 2020 homicide -- was last seen in the area of University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard on Wednesday, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"He never mentioned anything like this, I never had indication he would even do something like this," Pryor's mother -- who asked not to be named or have her face shown -- told NBC10.

Police said they don't believe he has any weapons, but he is considered dangerous.

Law enforcement officials are reviewing surveillance camera footage and were able to see him go into and out of area buildings after his escape, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said.

In the immediate aftermath of the escape, police searched buildings near CHOP and a nearby parking garage, Vanore explained. He said that it was possible Pryor had left the area since his escape.

Officials with the U.S. Marshal's Service in Philadelphia announced Wednesday night on social media that Pryor was believed to be driving a stolen blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with Pennsylvania tag ZTS-0503.

@USMS_Philly is seeking assistance in locating escapee Shane Pryor, 17. Pryor is a murder suspect who escaped while being transported to a Phila hosptial. It is believed Pryor may be operating a stolen Ford F-150 with PA Tag ZTS-0503 . Tips can be called to 1-877-WANTED-2. pic.twitter.com/0ADZVheBDx — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) January 25, 2024

Pryor turns 18 next month, stands about 5-foot, 7-inches and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police.

He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a sweatshirt without shoes, police said.

*ESCAPED PRISONER* Area of 34/Spruce Streets. Suspect Considered Dangerous - Black Male - Light Complexion - 17 Years of Age - 5'7" 180 lbs. L/S wearing blue sweatpants & sweatshirt, no shoes. L/S in area of University Ave and Civ. Cntr. Blvd. DO NOT APPROACH! Call 911 — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) January 24, 2024

Witnesses told police that the prisoner may have removed his sweatshirt and is now wearing just a blue T-shirt, Vanore told reporters. Pryor allegedly asked witnesses if he could use their phones.

No lockdowns were in place Wednesday, and the CHOP Emergency Room remained open, Vanore said.

On Thursday, police took a woman and man into custody in connection to the investigation. The woman was released and police continue to question the man. They are not considered suspects or persons of interest.

If you see Pryor, police urge you to not approach him, but to call 911 right away.

You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A mother's plea for her son to peacefully surrender: 'let us fight for you'

Pryor's mother told NBC10 what she would say to him if she could.

"I’m just pleading with you to turn yourself in so situations don’t get as worse as is already becoming and just let us fight for you the best that we can for where the situation is now so that things don’t get worse," she said. "I just don’t want him to get hurt out there.”

A teenager who was charged with murder is on the run after escaping custody while being transported to CHOP to be treated. The prisoner is considered dangerous but police believe he is unarmed. NBC10's Brian Sheehan has the latest.

Why was Shane Pryor in custody?

Court documents show Pryor was in custody on murder and weapons charges. Vanore explained that Pryor has remained in custody since his October 2020 arrest and is currently awaiting trial.

A judge recently denied Pryor's request to be tried as a juvenile, and his lawyer now thinks that may be why Pryor escaped.

Pryor's lawyer, Paul DiMaio, told NBC10 that his client has always maintained his innocence.

"I just think the kid is scared. The judge denying the decertification may be the reason for his escape since he has always maintained his innocence," DiMaio said.

Pryor was just 14 years old when police said he shot a woman in the head and killed her in a rear alley along Torresdale Avenue, according to court documents.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

A court affidavit goes on to say that Pryor said it was the other juvenile that he was with who shot the woman.

But, police then said that Pryor's statement to them conflicted with video at the scene, so they charged him with murder and related offenses. He has been held in custody without bail since.

Shane Pryor was just 14-years-old in 2020 when he was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in an alley. He has been awaiting trial since then in hopes he will be tried as a juvenile. A judge recently denied this request and his lawyer believes that may be what prompted his escape. NBC10's Claudia Vargas spoke with Pryor's lawyer.

A previous escape attempt

Wednesday wasn't Shane Pryor's first attempt at escaping, police told NBC10.

According to court documents, when police first stopped Pryor following the homicide that he was a suspect in, officers asked him to sit in the back of their patrol vehicle.

Pryor then allegedly tried to break away and run. He was eventually stopped and transported to homicide detectives.