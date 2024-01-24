Philadelphia

Police searching for escaped teen prisoner in University City

By Emily Rose Grassi

Photos of Shane Pryor
NBC10 Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, officials announced on Wednesday.

He was brought to CHOP and fled from the Emergency Room parking lot, police say.

Shane Pryor was last seen in the area of University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard, police said.

Police don't believe he has any weaponds, but he is considered dangerous, police said.

He is 17-years-old and is about 5'7" weighing 180 pounds, according to police.

He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a sweatshirt without shoes, police said.

Court documents show that a teen matching the age and name of the suspect was in custody on murder charges.

If you see this teen, police are urging you to not approach him but to call 911 right away.

You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

