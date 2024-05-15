Laying a hero to rest: Funeral services held for NJ trooper who died in training

New Jersey State Police Trooper Marcellus E. Bethea, who died during training exercises on May 5, was laid to rest on Wednesday.

The mass of Christian burial for Bethea, 33, was held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Bordentown, NJ.

During the service, Democratic Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy delivered his sympathies, saying he -- and all of the state -- mourned along with Bethea's family.

"Please know that I and the people of New Jersey are here for you. We grieve with you," the governor said. "By any possible measure, Trooper Bethea was a hero."

Murphy, at several moments, took time to acknowledge Bethea's wife, Katarzyna, and their daughter, Bella and he told a story of a time when the trooper pulled a victim from a vehicle moments before it burst into flames.

"Thank you, may God bless this lad and may God bless us all," concluded the governor.

In making tearful remarks, Katarzyna remembered her husband as a loving, kind husband and father who would "do anything" to make his daughter smile.

"I'll never forget the way his eyes would like up when he talked about his passion of being a state trooper, especially becoming a TEAMS member," she said.

After that mass, Bethea was expected to be buried at Holy Assumption Cemetery in Roebling, NJ.

Bethea served with the New Jersey State Police for over eight years and was a member of the 156th State Police Class.

He died during training at the New Jersey State Police headquarters in Ewing, Mercer County. He was training for the police force's elite TEAMS Unit, officials said.

However, officials have not yet detailed just how Bethea died.

An investigation into Trooper Bethea’s death was underway, officials have said.

In lieu of flowers, the Bethea family has asked that donations be made at https://troopersunited.org/product/family-of-trooper-bethea-donation/

Also, those who want to remember Bethea can visit his Book of Memories Page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com to upload a picture, light a candle, make a donation or offer condolences to the family.