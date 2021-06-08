Person of Interest in Murders of North Philly Dunkin' Manager, Cell Phone Store Worker in Custody

A person of interest in the murders of a North Philadelphia Dunkin’ store manager as well as a Delaware Metro by T-Mobile store employee is now in custody.

Early Saturday morning, Christine Lugo, 40, was shot and killed by an armed robber as she was opening the Dunkin’ store on the 500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows a man standing outside near the door before forcibly grabbing Lugo and pushing her inside the store as he brandished a handgun. The video further shows him forcing her into the kitchen, then a storage room, where he makes her give him cash.

Police said that after Lugo gave him the money, the man shot her once in the head and fled. Lugo was declared dead at the scene.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Law enforcement sources told NBC10 the man’s description matched a suspect in a similar crime in May in which a woman working at a Metro by T-Mobile store in Elsmere, New Castle County, Delaware, was killed by an armed robber who also stole her car.

NBC10 confirmed Tuesday that a person of interest in both murders is currently in custody in Wilmington, Delaware. The man is also a person of interest in the murder of his own mother in February, law enforcement sources said.

Federal agents, Wilmington police and Philadelphia police are all working to connect the three crimes. The suspect has not been publicly identified and charges have yet to be filed in any of the cases.