Delaware

Loved Ones Mourn Delaware Mom Who Was Gunned Down by Robber Inside Store

"She was my daughter and she was taken from me."

By David Chang and Tim Furlong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Loved ones are mourning a mother of two who was shot and killed during a robbery inside a Delaware store over the weekend. 

On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., police responded to the Metro by T-Mobile store on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere, New Castle County, for a possible burglary. When they arrived they found the body of an employee, 28-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio. Police said she had been shot to death during a robbery.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"She was my daughter and she was taken from me,” Ruiz-Basilio’s mother, Celia Basilio, said while in tears. 

Police said the suspect in the shooting was last seen in Ruiz-Basilio’s black 2008 Cadillac Escalade with the Delaware registration PC194769. Police also said he may have arrived in the area on a blue bicycle. 

The suspect is described as a man standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2 and weighing between 180 and 210 pounds. 

Left: a black Escalade Cadillac. Right: A man wearing a ski mask, gray hoodie and jeans.
Elsmere Bureau of Police
Elsmere police were searching for a man who they believe killed an employee at a Metro by T-Mobile store and fled in her Cadillac Escalade.

Ruiz-Basilio leaves behind a husband and two young children. 

“I want the authorities to find him and make him pay for what he did to my daughter,” Celia Basilio said. 

Leslie Ruiz-Basilio

Friends of Ruiz-Basilio said she had been the victim of previous robberies at the store. While there are security cameras, Ruiz-Basilio’s friend, Berenice Bernade, doesn’t believe she should’ve been alone inside. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

gun violence 2 hours ago

Girl, 6, Shot in the Leg While Playing Outside in West Philadelphia

Delaware County 2 hours ago

46-Year-Old Cold Case of Missing Delco Teen Now a Homicide Investigation

“It’s sad just to think about it,” Bernade said. “Just to think that she was by herself. Just to think about her fear.” 

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Det. Scot Sowden by emailing scot.sowden@cj.state.de.us or calling (302) 998-1173 ext. 208. You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. 

A vigil will be held for Ruiz-Basilio Monday night.

This article tagged under:

Delawaredeadly shooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us