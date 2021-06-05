Caught on Cam: Man Sought in Deadly Shooting of Philly Dunkin' Worker

Philadelphia police were asking for the public’s help to find a man caught on surveillance video shooting a Dunkin’ store manager to death during a robbery.

The man approached the 41-year-old manager around 5:23 a.m. Saturday as she was opening the store on the 500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Surveillance video shows the man standing outside near the door before forcibly grabbing the woman and pushing her inside the store as he brandished a handgun. The video further shows him forcing her into the kitchen, then a storage room, where he makes her give him cash.

Police said that after forcing the woman to give him the money, the man shot her once in the head and fled. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, with a medium-to-stocky build and a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a blue zipped-up hoodie, gray cargo sweatpants, light gray New Balance sneakers, blue gloves, a blue face mask and an analog watch on his right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police detective Grace at 215-686-3334. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477), texting PPDTIP (773847) or emailing tips@phillypolice.com.