Amid fireworks and July 4th celebrations throughout the city, two young men were killed and a teenage girl was hurt as up to 100 shots were fired into a crowd of people celebrating outside a West Philadelphia storefront Sunday night.

The shooting took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside the Premiere Bande store along 60th Street, between Chestnut and Walnut streets. A cookout, advertised on Instagram by the young owner of the fashion brand, was taking place at the time, according to family and social media posts.

Around 100 shots may have been fired from one or more gunmen, striking at least two young men and a 16-year-old girl.

Rapid gunfire mixed with fireworks making it hard to know where the shooting was coming from.

Both men died, the girl was hurt.

One of the victims was just 23 years old, said his father, He had organized the cookout and July 4th celebration through social media.

"My son is the greatest person... I've ever known in my life, he's everything I wish I would have been," his father said while noting the deadly toll of gun violence in Philadelphia so far this year. "He's not just anybody who just -- the 287 or 89, I can't keep count no more -- he's not one of those people."

The father called his son a leader who would organize charity drives in the community.

NBC10 has yet to name the victim, pending official notification.

Police ran out of numbered evidence markers, putting "104" on a piece of paper on one marker at the scene. Bullet holes could be seen in buildings and cars nearby.

No arrests have been made.

This wasn't the only deadly shooting overnight. An 18-year-old was found shot to death on the sidewalk by someone walking along the 2100 block of Sedgely Avenue in North Philadelphia. There was also a deadly shooting along the 5900 block of Hazel Street in West Philadelphia.

To date, at least 281 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia, up 37% from the same time last year, which ended up being one of the most deadly in the city’s history.

In May, Philadelphia joined 14 other cities as part of a nationwide effort to reduce violent crime. Mayor Jim Kenney is also set to sign a fiscal 2022 budget that would allocate more than $155 million to anti-violence programs.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.