Shelter in place lifted as barricaded man arrested in Marlton, NJ

Police in Marlton, NJ, have lifted a shelter in place alert that was put in place after a man barricaded himself in a home along Brookfield Drive and fired gunshots from the property.

At about 8:42 a.m., police announced the man involved in the incident had been taken into custody and the shelter in place was lifted.

Police have not yet identified the man, but have said that more information would be forthcoming.

Earlier Monday morning, Evesham Township police officials warned residents in Marlton, NJ to "remain in your home," after a man has barricaded himself in a home along Brookfield Drive and was firing gunshots on Monday morning.

At about 5:12 a.m. Chief Walt Miller of the Evesham Township Police Department, took to social media to warn members of the public of the ongoing incident.

He said that there was a "heavy police presence" in the area. During the morning incident, traffic was closed along Hopewell Road between Kelly Drive and Kettle Run Road and, officials said, Kettle Run Road, was closed from Hopewell Road to Sycamore Drive.

Residents were told to "avoid this area until further notice," by police.

Roads throughout the area were closed on Monday morning and residents who live in the nearby area were told to shelter in place, officials said.

"We have been in contact with the local school districts to alter school bus routes in the area," Miller said. "Our goal is to resolve this situation safely. Additional details will be released at a later time."

As of about 7:35 a.m., police have reported no injuries in this situation.

Police have not yet provided any information on the individual believed to be responsible but, the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.