Teen shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

A teenage boy was shot several times in West Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Police officers rushed to the 1500 block of North Alden Street around 12:25 a.m. to find a 17-year-old suffering from at least three gunshot wounds to his leg, Philadelphia Police Capt. Anthony Ganard told NBC10.

Police rushed the teen to a nearby hospital where the boy was being treated in stable condition, Ganard said.

The shooting played out over two scenes off the 5700 block of Media Street, Ganard said. Investigators found evidence that at least four shots were fired from a 9mm gun at North 57th and Media streets and that another eight shots were fired from a 9mm gun at North Alden Street.

Police then found a firearm with an extended magazine in a nearby alley, Ganard said. Investigators were trying to figure out who that gun belonged to.

Police hoped to view surveillance video as they try to figure out what led to the teen being shot.

The boy who was shot was being held by police while being treated at the hospital as the search for clues continued Monday, investigators said.

Children have been victims of about 12% of Philadelphia's nearly 475 shootings reported so far this year, according to data compiled by the City Controller's Office.