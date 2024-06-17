Hoagiefest is here again with help from Kylie and Jason Kelce

Summer has yet to arrive, but the favorite cheap eats program of the Philadelphia region and beyond is back a bit early with Wawa Hoagiefest.

Wawa's cheap eats program for 2024 features some new "Classics" inspired by Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Here is the full scoop on the $5 and $6 sandwiches you can start ordering on June 17, 2024:

When is Wawa Hoagiefest 2024?

Wawa surprised people Monday morning by announcing that Hoagiefest is here again.

"This promotion runs from Monday, June 17 through Sunday, August 11 in all Wawa stores and on the Wawa App and provides great savings for an additional four weeks this summer," Wawa said in a news release.

How much do Wawa hoagies cost during Hoagiefest?

A 6-inch Shorti hoagie will cost just $5 this summer, while a 10-inch Classic hoagie costs $6.

"Hoagiefest is an annual summer tradition that celebrates the role hoagies have in helping make memories for families whether it’s at graduation parties, beach, concerts and more," Wawa chief marketing officer Jim Morey said. "With the help of Jason and Kylie Kelce, Hoagiefest just got a little more fun thanks to 'Kelce Classics,' and hopefully customers get a kick out of ordering hoagies just the way they do!"

Hold on, how are Kylie and Jason Kelce involved in the 2024 Wawa Hoagiefest?

"During the summer campaign, customers can order their hoagies the way former Philadelphia Eagles’ Center Jason

Kelce and Delaware County native Kylie Kelce do," Wawa said.

The "Jason" is an Italian hoagie with mayo, provolone, tomato and banana peppers on a white roll, Wawa said.

The "Kylie" hoagie features honey turkey with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and banana peppers on a wheat roll.

The Kelces even put out a video promoting Hoagiefest:

“It’s frickin’ Hoagiefest and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Wawa on their beloved summer tradition of spreading happiness in Philly and beyond," Jason and Kylie Kelce said. "It’s our favorite time of year and we’re hoping 'The Jason,' and 'The Kylie,' Kelce Classics make your summer that much brighter!"

When did Hoagiefest begin?

"Summer time's here and it's Hoagiefest..."

The catchy summer food discount featuring catchy jingles and colorful advertising dates back to 2008, Wawa said. "It has since grown to become an annual celebration of Hoagies."

Want to show off your Hoagiefest pride?

"Customers can visit Wawa’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok from 6/20 – 6/23 for a chance to win Hoagiefest swag perfect for summer including a towel, bucket hat, koozie and t-shirt," Wawa said.

Wawa also normally puts the swag up for sale on its website.